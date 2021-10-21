 Skip to content

Super Gear Quest update for 21 October 2021

Update (v1.4.8)

Build 7575970 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

This patch is mostly just a bunch of fixes, as some issues were reported. Hope you like it anyway!

Patch Notes

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the teleporter in the Factorium was missing
  • Fixed a layering issue in the Mokula Lab scene, which caused some text when interacting with a bed to not be visible
  • Fixed a bug where grabbing a rope/pole while airdashing caused some minor bugs
  • Fixed a visual error where Starter would still look "different" during a late-game cutscene until the cutscene ended
  • Fixed a minor issue where you could use Starter's core while carrying a big object
  • Fixed some minor map issues in Blue Corridor
  • Fixed a lighting error with Pauline's projectiles
  • Fixed multiple typos
  • Fixed a bug with strafing in a specific cutscene
  • Felix

