Update (v1.4.8)

Hi everyone!
This patch is mostly just a bunch of fixes, as some issues were reported. Hope you like it anyway!
Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where the teleporter in the Factorium was missing
- Fixed a layering issue in the Mokula Lab scene, which caused some text when interacting with a bed to not be visible
- Fixed a bug where grabbing a rope/pole while airdashing caused some minor bugs
- Fixed a visual error where Starter would still look "different" during a late-game cutscene until the cutscene ended
- Fixed a minor issue where you could use Starter's core while carrying a big object
- Fixed some minor map issues in Blue Corridor
- Fixed a lighting error with Pauline's projectiles
- Fixed multiple typos
- Fixed a bug with strafing in a specific cutscene
- Felix
