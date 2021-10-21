Bugfix 0.5.5.1

Some bug fixes and enhancement that were mentioned in some reviews :-)
- Feature: Watch in-game cutscenes (for now the teaser and trailer)
- Enhancement: increased the player speed while carrying a canister
- Enhancement: Tinkered a little with the pathfinding, enemies should hug corners less.
- Enhancement: Optimized the enemy flee behavior, should now be less prone to get stuck at corners while fleeing.
- Bug: Fixed a major bug where you don't had to complete all objectives to finish a map.
- Bug: Fixed a bug where sometimes enemies would not appear on the motion tracker, if there is more than one enemy.
- Bug: If you've got a flamethrower initially, it properly fades out now if used up.
