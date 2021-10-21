 Skip to content

Xenomare update for 21 October 2021

Bugfix 0.5.5.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some bug fixes and enhancement that were mentioned in some reviews :-)

  • Feature: Watch in-game cutscenes (for now the teaser and trailer)
  • Enhancement: increased the player speed while carrying a canister
  • Enhancement: Tinkered a little with the pathfinding, enemies should hug corners less.
  • Enhancement: Optimized the enemy flee behavior, should now be less prone to get stuck at corners while fleeing.
  • Bug: Fixed a major bug where you don't had to complete all objectives to finish a map.
  • Bug: Fixed a bug where sometimes enemies would not appear on the motion tracker, if there is more than one enemy.
  • Bug: If you've got a flamethrower initially, it properly fades out now if used up.

