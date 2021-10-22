 Skip to content

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator update for 22 October 2021

Patch 1.0.6: Bug fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thank you for your patience as we continue to fix bugs and improve the game

Patch Notes - 1.0.6

  • Fixed an issue with Blind Mode where only one unit is visible or when multiple units behave incorrectly when either player changes the rule to blind mode
  • Fixed an issue where a player gets disconnected from quick match games when accepting battle configuration changes
  • Fixed an issue where the Wild West campaign does not load correctly
  • Fixed issue where the game wouldn't launch properly for certain languages

We are looking into the other bugs that have been reported and hope to have fixes for most of them soon :)

