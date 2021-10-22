Patch 1.0.6: Bug fixes

Thank you for your patience as we continue to fix bugs and improve the game
Patch Notes - 1.0.6
- Fixed an issue with Blind Mode where only one unit is visible or when multiple units behave incorrectly when either player changes the rule to blind mode
- Fixed an issue where a player gets disconnected from quick match games when accepting battle configuration changes
- Fixed an issue where the Wild West campaign does not load correctly
- Fixed issue where the game wouldn't launch properly for certain languages
We are looking into the other bugs that have been reported and hope to have fixes for most of them soon :)
Changed files in this update