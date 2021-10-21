Version 0.25

Major Changes
- Units now have a movement range of 2 tiles during the movement phase (down from 3).
- Custom draft creation in the collections view, along with a neat visual overhaul!
- Gold gained at the end of a match is now more interesting. Players gain bonuses for winning, game length, amount of win streaks during the match and a difficult opponent bonus.
- The unit cap is now progressive, starting out with a maximum of 2 units and increasing by 1 every round.
- Level 3 power bonuses have been removed and in most cases included in the base power, scaling with level.
- New damage type: Normal. This is the default damage type of auto attacks.
- Locking the shop will now refill empty slots but not replace filled slots.
Minor Changes
- Null Field now causes the target to be immune to magic damage.
- The Void Beast no longer leaps, instead it has a single target damage-over-time attack.
- The Grenadier now has a bouncing attack that is more reliable.
- Cast time of Beserker rampage removed.
- The Ascended's Radiant Strike now heals allies and damages enemies without taking direction into account.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where selling a unit would cause the tile to be unusable for a round.
- Units will now cancel their attacks and spells if their target dies mid-swing.
- The Defender reflect no longer has an infinite duration.
- Units should no longer remain inactive during certain rounds.
- Mouse cursor should no longer be confined to the game window.
- The bottom row of the Collection view should no longer have the tooltip un-readable.
- Changing game volume should no longer cause the screen to flicker on low refresh rate monitors.
- Summoned units will no longer appear as "hidden".
- Many issues fixed in the Crafting menu.
Changed files in this update