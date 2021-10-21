WARRIORS UPDATE

Hi everyone!
We've made some small bug fixes that we recently pushed out and wanted to give our players a quick overview of what those updates are. Thanks to the community for pointing them out and helping us make sure they get resolved, and thanks for the feedback so other things could be improved as well.
- We heard some players saying that they would appreciate more zoom out, so we have implemented that so now you can see more of the room.
- Covers are now easily destructible by grenades!
- We have added a button to the inventory over the healthbar to quickly heal your characters.
- Also, explosive barrels are now targetable and destroyable by weapons, as well as with grenades as before.
- While in combat, now you can select another squad member by left-clicking in movement mode.
- We have tweaked the weapon drop rate in order to improve the initial experience a bit more.
- A sound bug when entering the Caves has now been solved.
- Some texts were displaying mistakes, those are now fixed.
- We have solved some blueprints bugs that were preventing some unlockables to be crafted.
- Raiders names now save properly.
- Fixed some achievements issues.
