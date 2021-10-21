Corpse Mansion - Update Release 1.0.4

Updates
- Added Compass to the game to help with direction for players. (Only for Main Missions)
- Adjusted brightness to be lighter for all times of day while keeping time system tinting active but the player can still see at the dead of night.
- Restructured weapon database to make room for the new ones coming for Early Access.
- Adjusted mob drop rates to make weapons harder to obtain this way.
- Added more types of vehicles you can search. Now you can search any vehicle that has a trunk that you can get too. (Trucks, Buses and Army Trucks are excluded from this).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a graphical loading name error for one of the doctor zombies.
- Fixed when you use a stamina shot it would make you wait a second before continuing to play.
- Fixed art alignment issue with a male civilian zombie.
Changed files in this update