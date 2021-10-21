First major update! Difficulty, room levels, redo happiness.

Today we're introducing first big update that will change the game in the direction you asked for. It will make the game measurably easier, clearer and more manageable. Plus we will make game more easy in a late game

The concept of "Recruit" is removed. Now if you have weapon - you can immediately create a soldier. This will spend workers, but without loss of morale. The ability to demobilize units is added. You can discharge any unit in any bunker. In return you will get back workers that were spent for their creation and also get weapons for the warehouse. We tried to make the most convenient window, where you can immediately dissolve the desired units in the desired bunkers. Added levels of improvement to the rooms. Now you can improve any room to level 3. Some will cost especially more expensive, some cheaper. Also we have added more food to the food production room. Now you spend moral for room improvement. Moral will now be consumed during construction, which will leave it relevant. Big rework in the sandbox. Rebalanced npc, AI. Also changed first sandbox goals (changed required cities for military victory).

In general, so the game is much clearer to a beginner because it is often the problems with the moral caused the most discomfort. Also, this update will help a lot at a later stage of the game when you have a lot of bunkers. It becomes much easier to create armies and in fact translate the army from a bunker to a bunker.

We read all the appeals, watch videos and try to do everything to make the game interesting and understandable. We have already made quite a few steps, but this is just the beginning. Thank you for supporting us along the way and helping us out! Lets go ahead together ;)