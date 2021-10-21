Update 1.1

New sprites:
- Bee scared
- Meng Li (phone)
- Diana drunk
- Daisy shy
New gallery items:
-
Viki and Daisy (scene at the drinking experiment). The base version is integrated in the game. After the unlock, the gallery version together with the 18+ version can be viewed in the “Viki” section.
Minor fixes
-
A gallery item with Sabrine, both base and 18+ version can be viewed in the new "Sabrine" section. Two images get unlocked consequentially after the tea party scenes.
Minor fixes:
- Fixed some typos in the Russian version.
Changed files in this update