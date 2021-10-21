 Skip to content

M.A.I.D.s update for 21 October 2021

Update 1.1

Update 1.1

New sprites:

  • Bee scared
  • Meng Li (phone)
  • Diana drunk
  • Daisy shy

New gallery items:

  • Viki and Daisy (scene at the drinking experiment). The base version is integrated in the game. After the unlock, the gallery version together with the 18+ version can be viewed in the “Viki” section.

    Minor fixes

  • A gallery item with Sabrine, both base and 18+ version can be viewed in the new "Sabrine" section. Two images get unlocked consequentially after the tea party scenes.

Minor fixes:

  • Fixed some typos in the Russian version.

