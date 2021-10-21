 Skip to content

Brain Games update for 21 October 2021

Tabletop Fest

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Meet the unscheduled update of Brain Games, which took place in honor of the Digital Tabletop Fest on Steam! We've added the ability to change the look of the board and pieces, and fixed some bugs. A new update with Power Brain Trainer 5.1 will be released soon. Expect the addition of a puzzle-collecting game, as well as new modes in the board game. We remind you that Brain Games is one of the parts of Power Brain Trainer. So, if you are interested in games about brain training and self-development, visit the Power Brain Trainer page and add it to your library now.

Changed files in this update

