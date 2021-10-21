v1.17 Release Notes

Hello everyone!
Version 1.17 is now available! It is focused on bug fixes reported by the community and a few changes based on feedback!
Changes
- Changed the internal logic of PiBot defensive mode to make it more usable and effective in ship combat
- Main turrets are now affected by the turret charge speed stat like other ship turrets
- Main turrets now show the timing bonus damage percent on screen when relevant
- Failing the Fluffy Biscuit Biscuit Race will now zero out your Fluffy Biscuit reputation and remove your faction alignment
- Dialogue text size for the NPC dialogue window now scaled with the UI scale setting
- Controls menu now has an option to adjust mouse scroll wheel sensitivity
Translation
- Exosuit environment text is now run through the localization system (ex. HIGH TEMP, ACIDIC)
- Sensor information for planet environments is now run through the localization system (ex. High Temp, Acidic)
- Controls menu now has translated categories and binding names
- Updated translation string database (v0.87)
Fixes
- Fixed a collision issue that could result in invisible walls inside of Sylvassi Cyphers and other interiors on some planets
- Cleaned some unnecessary error reporting which should slightly help performance
- Fixed some internal errors reported by analytics, might help with some rare issues in the UI and other systems
- Deathseekers are now targeted by Auto Targeting before they cause damage
- Potentially fixed an issue related to AI overrides thinking there is a repair depot in the sector when there isn’t one
- Can now adjust the alert level when at the Lost Colony. This could prevent AI bots from working as expected depending on your AI priorities
- Fixed an issue with the Warp Guardian fight that could cause certain attacks to defeat the boss and skip phases of the fight
- Changed how crew deaths are tracked by the game to help ensure crew deaths are saved
- Main turrets that use the circle timing mini-game were incorrectly applying damage amounts and didn’t match the circle timing
- Fixed some issues with reputation for Grey Huntsman targets and Relic Hunters. They should no longer cause reputation loss when attacked and killed
- Completing the Sandscar Arena could result in other objectives incorrectly being completed
- Long range dialogue should no longer be able to persist through game resets
- Fixed issue that prevented certain contraband components from being able to be discarded
- Fixed issue with “Eliminate Outlaw Headquarters” mission that caused its sector to not appear in the galaxy
Thank you for your time and feedback!
Best,
The Leafy Games Team
