Patch 0.1.2

Another week, another patch! I've been slowly working through all of the major issues brought up by players since launch, including some features that didn't quite make it in time. The game is getting pretty stable by now, so the next update will start to introduce new features (yay!). Thanks again for all your input in the feedback form and on Discord.
Happy Dodging,
-Bean
Gameplay
- Changed wrap movement mode to be more consistent; added visual guide when close to the edge
- Changed big hugs to take the same amount of time to fill when inside the Slow Mo ring
- Fixed gravity affecting bullets differently based on player's framerate
- Fixed rare occurrence where player would never cool down after getting hit
- Fixed rare legacy issue that didn't load a bullet called "nrm3"
- Fixed shield powerup removing lasers if their roots touched it
- Fixed bursts of amount 1 or 2 not being random
- Fixed homing bullets still emitting particles when particle fx is off
Editor
- Changed pasted objects to be selected upon pasting
- Reduced effect when getting hit to only turn the touched bullet red
- Fixed lasers not appearing
- Fixed color palettes loading incorrectly
- Fixed exploit to display more than 4 colors for a bullet
- Fixed levels not loading if an xml number value was not a number
- Fixed ability to open multiple options menus
- Fixed pasted anchors not preserving decimal values
- Fixed enemy flares not disappearing when scrubbing through timeline
- Fixed powerup being activated within Editor
- Moved Twist event to be higher in list next to other movement-affecting effects
Options
- Added option to show player hitbox (Options > gameplay > show hitbox)
- Changed Camera FX to a toggle and moved to gameplay section
Misc
- Audio is now muted in menus when application loses focus
Changed files in this update