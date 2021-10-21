- Added a magnification mode. It makes the board appear larger and hides the bugs. Intended only for multiplayer games, for which the AI isn't needed. Turn the mouse wheel or double click on the tree stump to toggle magnification mode on/off.
- Like almost every update, this one includes the regular bit of AI improvements. Winning ratio of new vs. previous AI is about 3:2 (more than 200 games played, draws excluded).
- Escape button now toggles the start screen that displays the rules. The start screen may function like a main menu in the future.
- As more and more features are added, it is becoming harder and harder to maintain two different versions of the program and documenting exactly which features are included or excluded in which version and to inform the customers about it. For this reason the demo version has been deactivated and all the developer's attention is now focussed on the full version of the game. Note that Steam's current refund policy allows you give the full game a try and refund it within 14 days after purchase or two hours of playtime if you don't like it.
The Elm Game update for 21 October 2021
Magnification mode & the regular AI improvements
