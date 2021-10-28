Adam Isolation Game Mode - Patch Notes

- Adam Isolation mutator added
- New custom music
- Seasonal Decorations mutator added which adds decorations near the time of a given season when active, currently only Halloween
- Bugfix for AI navigation making NPCs more reliably realize when they can’t reach their target
- More stable loading of saves at beginning of levels
- Tool selection wonkyness fixed
- Face scanners now set access-level on doors for AI
- Conductor windows on doors bugfixed
- Collectibles don’t make noises in menu
- Level lights up slightly around player in dark areas
- Collision fixes for Adam
- Logo overlay only visible in menu
