 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency update for 28 October 2021

Adam Isolation Game Mode - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7574748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adam Isolation mutator added
  • New custom music
  • Seasonal Decorations mutator added which adds decorations near the time of a given season when active, currently only Halloween
  • Bugfix for AI navigation making NPCs more reliably realize when they can’t reach their target
  • More stable loading of saves at beginning of levels
  • Tool selection wonkyness fixed
  • Face scanners now set access-level on doors for AI
  • Conductor windows on doors bugfixed
  • Collectibles don’t make noises in menu
  • Level lights up slightly around player in dark areas
  • Collision fixes for Adam
  • Logo overlay only visible in menu

Changed files in this update

Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency Content Depot 1092431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.