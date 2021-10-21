 Skip to content

Kingdom Two Crowns update for 21 October 2021

ᛞ ᛖ ᛗ ᛟ ᛚ ᛁ ᚹ ᛖ

ᛞ ᛖ ᛗ ᛟ ᛚ ᛁ ᚹ ᛖ

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

No fancy GIFs, no trailer, no screenshots to try and sell you on hype. Instead, download the Demo for Norse Lands yourself, tell and friend, tell randos on the net.

Just play it, enjoy it, and prepare for the full version!

Changed depots in nl-demo branch

Changed depots in nl-demo branch
Kingdom Two Crowns Content Depot 701161
