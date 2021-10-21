ᛞ ᛖ ᛗ ᛟ ᛚ ᛁ ᚹ ᛖ

No fancy GIFs, no trailer, no screenshots to try and sell you on hype. Instead, download the Demo for Norse Lands yourself, tell and friend, tell randos on the net.
Just play it, enjoy it, and prepare for the full version!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
No fancy GIFs, no trailer, no screenshots to try and sell you on hype. Instead, download the Demo for Norse Lands yourself, tell and friend, tell randos on the net.
Just play it, enjoy it, and prepare for the full version!
Changed depots in nl-demo branch