Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality update for 21 October 2021

Patch 1.6

Patch 1.6 · Last edited 21 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've updated The Edge of Reality with another round of general fixes and user feedback issues addressed, here's the list ...

  • Fixed an issue where a softlock could occur on the main menu when spamming inputs
  • Removed bloodied bones from the Catacombs
  • Fixed an issue where the player may be pushed by certain objects during the confrontation with The First
  • Fixed an issue where the player could retain control of the character on the main menu
  • Added a death plane into the Escherverse to prevent players from being softlocked by falling out of bounds
  • Optimization on the Forest of Lucia Minor
  • Fixed various collision issues across some levels that would allow the player to go out of bounds
  • Minor improvements to the animation on the Doctor
  • Added a controls layout menu to the main menu and pause menu
  • Fixed an issue that would cause the Dalek aim to be off center when moving backwards in the shooter section of Metebelis IV
  • Fixed an issue where the player could continue moving after using the Sonic Screwdriver in the final confrontation
  • Lowered the height of the crouch
  • Prevented the player from crouching whilst playing as a Dalek
  • Fixed an issue that was causing Emer to repeat a line at the end of the shooter section of Metebelis IV
  • Fixed an issue where music would stop playing if the player is killed
  • Potential fix for an issue that caused hitches to occur during Chaosverse levels
  • Fixed an issue where the subtitles would disappear too quickly on certain levels

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Content Depot 1444921
