We've updated The Edge of Reality with another round of general fixes and user feedback issues addressed, here's the list ...
- Fixed an issue where a softlock could occur on the main menu when spamming inputs
- Removed bloodied bones from the Catacombs
- Fixed an issue where the player may be pushed by certain objects during the confrontation with The First
- Fixed an issue where the player could retain control of the character on the main menu
- Added a death plane into the Escherverse to prevent players from being softlocked by falling out of bounds
- Optimization on the Forest of Lucia Minor
- Fixed various collision issues across some levels that would allow the player to go out of bounds
- Minor improvements to the animation on the Doctor
- Added a controls layout menu to the main menu and pause menu
- Fixed an issue that would cause the Dalek aim to be off center when moving backwards in the shooter section of Metebelis IV
- Fixed an issue where the player could continue moving after using the Sonic Screwdriver in the final confrontation
- Lowered the height of the crouch
- Prevented the player from crouching whilst playing as a Dalek
- Fixed an issue that was causing Emer to repeat a line at the end of the shooter section of Metebelis IV
- Fixed an issue where music would stop playing if the player is killed
- Potential fix for an issue that caused hitches to occur during Chaosverse levels
- Fixed an issue where the subtitles would disappear too quickly on certain levels
Changed files in this update