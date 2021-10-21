Update log on October 21, 2021

- Fix the bug that causes a black screen at a very low probability
- New cheat system, you can enter codes in order to obtain important items in the game
Cheat code:
money: get 9999999 gold coins
pysl: directly enter the three-week game, get all weapons, equipment, props, etc.
Note: Due to my limited skills, this update will invalidate the old archive, sorry.
