孤胆惊魂2：消失的207（Fear 2: The Disappeared 207） update for 21 October 2021

Update log on October 21, 2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7574484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fix the bug that causes a black screen at a very low probability
  2. New cheat system, you can enter codes in order to obtain important items in the game

    Cheat code:

    money: get 9999999 gold coins

    pysl: directly enter the three-week game, get all weapons, equipment, props, etc.

    Note: Due to my limited skills, this update will invalidate the old archive, sorry.

Changed files in this update

孤胆惊魂2：消失的207（Fear 2: The Disappeared 207） Content Depot 1653061
  • Loading history…
