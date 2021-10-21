Version 0.6.7 released

Fixes
- SR-1470 [BUG] Consumption of low-level population were not taken into account when they levelled up
- SR-1455 [BUG] Some save corrupt the "arrival date" of citizens, fix them on loading
- SR-1454 [BUG] Crash KeyNotFoundException: The given key was not present in the dictionary in MissionLauncherComponent.Update
- SR-1452 [BUG] Crash when pressing DEL key while already in delete building confirmation panel
- SR-1451 [BUG] When a space route contained 0 of a resource, it prevented the spaceship to take off if the storage for this resource was not available at the destination
- SR-1443 [BUG] Crash in Pandora.Buildings.MissionLauncherComponent.Update when Transfering resources
Balancing
- SR-1492 [GD] Increase Library production speed 5/d -> 7.5/d
- SR-1468 [GD] Refactor the whole Knowledge chain
- SR-1467 [GD] Wonder Worker needed 10->100
- SR-1466 [GD] Stadium Cost [Biofiber:20][Stone:20][Biofilament:20] -> [Biofiber:20][Stone:20][Cronium tubes:20]
- SR-1465 [GD] Jeweler | needed Worker 10 ->4 | Rate/d 5->1
- SR-1464 [GD] Unlock Wonder Population 800->1000
- SR-1472 [GD] Reduce consumption for Clothes, Tools and Synthwitches
- SR-1382 [GD] Landing platform Cost [Biofiber:2][Stone:5][Nanofiber:6] -> [Biofiber:6][Stone:5][Nanofiber:6]
Improvements
- SR-1408 [DEV] Population increase is now proportional to the free slot in houses to avoid waiting too much in the end game
- SR-1456 [UI] Display population consumptions in graph overlay
- SR-1461 [UI] Add planet icons on resources shortage notification
- SR-1435 [UI] Allows clicking on "shortage" notifications to go to the problematic planet
- SR-1421 [DEV] When buildings are upgraded, doors now face the same direction
- SR-1274 [DEV] Shelter and building entrance were not pointing toward the mouse
- SR-936 [GRAPH] Improve Holocenter building
- SR-926 [GRAPH] Improve Synthwich factory building
- SR-924 [GRAPH] Improve Soilgrain farm building
- SR-923 [GRAPH] Improve Soilfield building
- SR-922 [GRAPH] Improve Biofiber factory building
- SR-921 [GRAPH] Improve Bioactivator building
- SR-1359 [GRAPH] Improve Hydroponic farm
- SR-1482 [GRAPH] Improve Library
- SR-1479 [GRAPH] Improve Jeweler
- SR-1385 [UI] Make space route cancelable from the launch catapult
- SR-1478 [UI] Text Improvements
- SR-1474 [UI] Improve max production text in graph overlay
- SR-1463 [BUG] In launch catapult UI, storage was not refreshed correctly
- SR-1448 [LOCA] Improve English text and translate victory screen texts
Technical
- SR-1471 [DEV] Force incompatibility of saves
- SR-1458 [BUG] When worker count changes in the building data file, the value is not updated when loading a game