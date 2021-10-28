 Skip to content

Hood: Outlaws & Legends update for 28 October 2021

28/12/2021 Patch Notes

28/12/2021 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Localization
  • Fixed minor localization and overlapping issues on all platforms and languages:
  • On PlayStation™ Network pop-up message
  • On the EULA refusal error message
  • On Robin and Tooke cosmetics - In the tutorial
  • On Graveyard and Storgramand (Mountain) maps
Stability
  • [PC] Fixed a crash when pressing alt+tab upon finishing a game
  • [XB1] Fixed a rare crash when leaving and launching a lot of State Heist in a row
  • [All] Fixed a crash that could occur on the respawn screen after dying
Eidaa
  • [All] Fixed Eidaa’s barricade indefinitely remaining if activated when dying
  • [All] Fixed Eidaa’s barricade not being deployed upon activation and ability meter being blocked until respawning when pressing simultaneously the ability input and another input.
  • [All] Fixed Eidaa’s evade animations
  • [All] Fixed Eidaa’s audio line not fading out when selecting her and reopening the character selection menu
Gameplay
  • [All] Fixed bug that would leave a Robin or Marianne indefinitely unable to shoot/fire after running out of stamina while aiming or charging a shot in the gas cloud from Tooke’s gear
  • [All] Fixed bug where players could get the chest stuck below a rope on the Marshland map
  • [All] Fixed bug where players would clip through the portcullis gate instead of dying when it closes on them during a high alert
  • [All] Fixed bug where player wouldn’t get XP for completing objectives if they are on the respawn screen as the match ends.
  • [All] Fixed collision issue that would allow player to walk in the air nearby the Keep on the Marshland map
User Interface
  • [All] Added a timer notification on the Battlepass content for the Season duration
  • [PS4] Fixed the "Failed to create Custom Game" pop-up window that couldn’t be dismissed by pressing X
  • [All] Fixed lack of feedback when trying to invite someone into a full squad
  • [All] Fixed bug preventing from joining a squad because « Squad is full » although only one player has joined the squad
  • [All] Fixed lock-on marker remaining on the AI when in ghost mode in State Heists
  • [PC] Fixed right-click scrlling bug in Weapon and Clothing shops

