Gladiator Guild Manager update for 21 October 2021

Universal items with 0% stats fixed. Again...

Share · View all patches · Build 7574178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

At some point while fixing bugs and merging project between two of us, the fix for Universal items was somehow lost. But it's back and working now in version v0.729. If you have broken items in inventory they will be fixed as well.

Changed files in this update

Gladiator Guild Manager - PC Depot 1043261
  • Loading history…
Gladiator Guild Manager - MAC Depot 1043262
  • Loading history…
