House of Sin update for 21 October 2021

House of Sin is finally here!

Share · View all patches · Build 7574163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks, we’re very thankful to everyone who has shown interest in House of Sin ahead of its release.

After a lot of hard work, our kinky gods and goddesses are now ready to take over Steam!

We look forward to any feedback, and now that we’re live we can’t wait to make more awesome content for you guys to enjoy 💖





https://store.steampowered.com/app/1697400/House_of_Sin/

We can't wait to meet you, so join in on the fun!

The House of Sin team

Changed files in this update

House of Sin Content Depot 1697401
  • Loading history…
