Patch 9.1.5 (Silent Patch v3)

Change Log
- Fixed delayed weapon switch to aim ( There was a delay previously between switching weapon and aiming )
- Fixed prone freelook causes legs to rotate
- Fixed new swat model collision causing various issues
- Fixed leave button not leaving existing steam lobby
- Fixed possible steam authentication please restart issue
- Changed swat van color to look more accurate
- Changed Steam Lobby from public to invite only
- Replaced contact email to contact@m7productions.gg
- Optimized breaking meth day time lighting
PS. we are working on an announcement to reveal the anti-cheat solution we would be using along with planned future content updates.
Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.
Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official
Discord French Community : Zero Hour France
Changed files in this update