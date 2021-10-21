 Skip to content

Zero Hour update for 21 October 2021

Patch 9.1.5 (Silent Patch v3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Fixed delayed weapon switch to aim ( There was a delay previously between switching weapon and aiming )
  • Fixed prone freelook causes legs to rotate
  • Fixed new swat model collision causing various issues
  • Fixed leave button not leaving existing steam lobby
  • Fixed possible steam authentication please restart issue
  • Changed swat van color to look more accurate
  • Changed Steam Lobby from public to invite only
  • Replaced contact email to contact@m7productions.gg
  • Optimized breaking meth day time lighting

PS. we are working on an announcement to reveal the anti-cheat solution we would be using along with planned future content updates.

Thank you for your patience, please make sure to report Toxicity, feedback & suggestions in our Discord server using the following links.

Discord Global Community : Zero Hour Official

Discord French Community : Zero Hour France

