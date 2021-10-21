Full Release Update | Hotfix #10 | V1.1.7964.20330

Survivors,
We've just released one additional small Hotfix for Endzone - A World Apart, which It contains small tweaks and fixes, based on your valuable feedback.
Please keep reporting possible bugs or issues you might encounter!
- Buildings: Fixed faulty UI for the Greenhouse when switching tabs.
- Scenarios: Fixed the Endzone being deconstructable in the "Future wihout Sunshine" scenario.
- Scenarios: Fixed the ability to upgrade the Endzone before the mission actually asks for it to avoid logic errors.
- Scenarios: Fixed the Town Hall side mission in the Back to Back scenario that triggered too late.
- Buildings: Warehouses from an old save game will now automatically accept the new prosperity resources.
- Terrain: Removed faulty, tiny lakes that were not recognizable as such.
- Buildings: You can't press the building prioritization button anymore if the selected building is already prioritized.
- UI: Inventories are now updated with the correct values the moment the UI opens when inspecting a settler or building.
- Main Menu: Brought back subtle camera movement in the main menu.
- Your Team from Gentlymad & Assemble Entertainment
Changelog Version 1.1.7964.20330 Hotfix 10
