[Stable] Ver 2.1.2b Optimized loading of characters and items

Common in both Studio/Room
Changes
-
You must now link with Twitter through the web.
- You can configure the Twitter integration feature from the [SNS Ingetration] in the settings screen.
- Click on [Connect] to open the integration page on the web.
- You need to be connected with THE SEED ONLINE to use the SNS integration feature.
-
Optimized the rendering of characters and items.
- See here for detials.
- The UniVRM library used for avatar loading has been updated to v0.84.0.
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where a mesh set to FirstPersonOnly in VRMFirstPerson is being shown to third person.
Studio
Changes
- You can now hear the test sound when changing a volume for individual VCI from the context menu.
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where the laser is rendered on the ground when you spawned a laser pointer.
- Fixed the issue where blank space was shown when there is no item in the ring menu.
Room
New features
-
Added an "analog input" option which will change your walk speed gradually depending on the tilt of the stick/pad.
-
You can change this in the ring menu, [System] > [Control] > [Analog Input] > [Disable/Enable].
Changes
-
Adjusted the download and extraction process of VCI.
-
Reduced the load time when entering a room.
-
When a sync variable exceeds 16KiB and overflows, the debug console for the VCI will now show you that such error is occurring.
-
Online friends playing different versions will no longer be listed on the online friend list.
-
Walk animation will be disabled when you have trackers on both feet.
-
Visibility of the friend notification HUD has been improved.
-
[Room Info] > [Tidy Up All] button has been added.
-
This button will delete all items and link objects in the room that you have the delete permission for.
-
It is useful when you want to delete all items and link objects in the default tutorial room and create your room from the ground up.
-
Temporary blackout has been added when transitioning between rooms, studios and the title.
-
After entering the room, you can no longer go back to the studio while in the loading space.
-
This is a temporary workaround to avoid an issue under a specific condition while in the loading space.
-
Moved the [Accept Requests] and [Check Invitations] buttons to [Friends] in the ring menu.
-
Timeliness of the notification has been improved.
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where the room name and the number of users present in the room didn't appear on the link object.
- Fixed the issue where the object indicating loading error of a VCI is not being shown in the room.
- Fixed the issue where you couldn't delete the link objects with an invalid room key from the context menu.
- Fixed the issue where the VCI loading object is rendered black in a certain environment.
- Fixed the issue where the friend badge didn't fade out when maneuvering from the user details panel to the published room list.
- Fixed the issue where a friend request sometimes persists as an unapproved request even after the friend request has been approved.
- Fixed the issue where in the context menu of a VCI/camera, selecting "smooth turn" while the turn type is already set to "smooth" will result in the "snap turn" being selected.
VCI
Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where a vci.state set at the very beginning is not sent to the server.
WEB
New features
-
Twitter has been added to the service integration.
-
By integrating with Twitter, you can send a friend request to a friend who has also enabled the Twitter integration.
-
You can make your account hidden from the friend search result, from the settings.
Changes
- The contents of the menu have been changed.
Changed depots in release_check branch