VirtualCast update for 21 October 2021

[Stable] Ver 2.1.2b Optimized loading of characters and items

Ver 2.1.2b

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Common in both Studio/Room

Changes

  • You must now link with Twitter through the web.

    • You can configure the Twitter integration feature from the [SNS Ingetration] in the settings screen.
    • Click on [Connect] to open the integration page on the web.
    • You need to be connected with THE SEED ONLINE to use the SNS integration feature.

  • Optimized the rendering of characters and items.

    • See here for detials.

  • The UniVRM library used for avatar loading has been updated to v0.84.0.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where a mesh set to FirstPersonOnly in VRMFirstPerson is being shown to third person.

Studio

Changes
  • You can now hear the test sound when changing a volume for individual VCI from the context menu.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where the laser is rendered on the ground when you spawned a laser pointer.
  • Fixed the issue where blank space was shown when there is no item in the ring menu.

Room

New features

  • Added an "analog input" option which will change your walk speed gradually depending on the tilt of the stick/pad.

  • You can change this in the ring menu, [System] > [Control] > [Analog Input] > [Disable/Enable].

Changes

  • Adjusted the download and extraction process of VCI.

  • Reduced the load time when entering a room.

  • When a sync variable exceeds 16KiB and overflows, the debug console for the VCI will now show you that such error is occurring.

  • Online friends playing different versions will no longer be listed on the online friend list.

  • Walk animation will be disabled when you have trackers on both feet.

  • Visibility of the friend notification HUD has been improved.

  • [Room Info] > [Tidy Up All] button has been added.

  • This button will delete all items and link objects in the room that you have the delete permission for.

  • It is useful when you want to delete all items and link objects in the default tutorial room and create your room from the ground up.

  • Temporary blackout has been added when transitioning between rooms, studios and the title.

  • After entering the room, you can no longer go back to the studio while in the loading space.

  • This is a temporary workaround to avoid an issue under a specific condition while in the loading space.

  • Moved the [Accept Requests] and [Check Invitations] buttons to [Friends] in the ring menu.

  • Timeliness of the notification has been improved.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where the room name and the number of users present in the room didn't appear on the link object.
  • Fixed the issue where the object indicating loading error of a VCI is not being shown in the room.
  • Fixed the issue where you couldn't delete the link objects with an invalid room key from the context menu.
  • Fixed the issue where the VCI loading object is rendered black in a certain environment.
  • Fixed the issue where the friend badge didn't fade out when maneuvering from the user details panel to the published room list.
  • Fixed the issue where a friend request sometimes persists as an unapproved request even after the friend request has been approved.
  • Fixed the issue where in the context menu of a VCI/camera, selecting "smooth turn" while the turn type is already set to "smooth" will result in the "snap turn" being selected.

VCI

Bug fixes
  • Fixed the issue where a vci.state set at the very beginning is not sent to the server.

WEB

New features

  • Twitter has been added to the service integration.

  • By integrating with Twitter, you can send a friend request to a friend who has also enabled the Twitter integration.

  • You can make your account hidden from the friend search result, from the settings.

Changes
  • The contents of the menu have been changed.

