Black Skylands update for 21 October 2021

Patch: cloud save issue fixed, tablet UI improved

Patch: cloud save issue fixed, tablet UI improved

21 October 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, captains!

An update for the early access version of Black Skylands has been released

The list of changes:

- GAMEPLAY -
  • You can now roll while sprinting
  • When switching between skyships, if the character is aboard the vessel, they automatically take the helm
  • Island invasion timer mechanics have been improved: time isn’t elapsed during cutscenes anymore
  • Bosses can’t be pushed with explosions anymore
  • Unique weapon attacks added for Elite Falcons in Heaven’s Crown (shotguns, assault rifles and sniper rifles)
  • Falcon double pistol attacks fixed
- AI -
  • Devourer’s behavior after its death fixed
- BALANCE -
  • Drop chance of Fang Shards and weapon mods from the ground Swarm monsters doubled
  • Improved balance in the fight with the first boss in Kain’s Fort
- LEVEL DESIGN -
  • Entrances have been added to the fences that appear around the farm after you clear a location
  • The fuel station on the Fathership has been moved closer to the shipyard
- UI -
  • “Buy/Sell” sections removed from Armory / Ship’s Workshop / Laboratory
  • Required resources in Armory / Ship’s Workshop / Laboratory are displayed in two rows
  • All resources required for crafting and purchases now have scrolling captions
  • Exclamation points added to the Inventory and Shipyard categories. It shows when you get a new item in a certain category
  • Triangle added to the values of parameters for Weapons/Skyhips/Parts etc. to better understand value changes
  • A lot of fixes for markers being highlighted on the map
  • Active quest saving fixed
  • Highlighted and placed map markers saving added
  • Fixed the position of the shipyard pointer when trying to change a skyship or a part outside of the shipyard radius
  • If you opened the weapon mod window from the main weapon page, when you return to that page, you will go straight back to the weapon you had previously selected
  • During bed animations, the laser sight is disabled
  • Fixed the disappearing hint with the names of seeds in the Farm window
  • Fixed the freezing popup window when traveling between locations
- SOUND -
  • Disabled the background propellor noise in the tablet
- BUG FIXES -
  • Fixed Steam Cloud saves not synchronizing
  • Fixed an issue with grenade pointer appearing when you take off from the shipyard fixed
  • Fixed an issue with plus icons appearing in the money and coin indicators after installing an upgrade fixed
  • Fixed a bug with the character dropping out of the sky when you’re switching from a big skyship to a smaller one
  • Fixed a shipyard issue where, when switching between ships in the following order: Elephant -> Needle -> Hippo -> Elephant, the character didn’t take the helm upon touching it and fell off the skyship
  • NPCs hanging in the air after you clear Grizzly Caverns have been removed
  • Fixed an issue where, when exchanging resources of one type for another, the quantity of items received increased but no capsules was spent
  • Fixed an occasional issue when turning a skyship using the left stick of a controller
  • Fixed a bug where clearing an island wasn’t counted as completed if remaining enemies were killed simultaneously
  • Fixed the chance of saving a bullet when using a rifle with the special stock installed
  • When you die carrying a box, the box stays where you die and isn’t carried with the character to the bed
  • Several minor bugs in Kain’s Fort fixed
- MISCELLANEOUS -
  • Dialog with Aaron on the Fathership fixed
  • “Correct” corpse added for the first boss in Kain’s Fort
  • Eva is now unable to move during the getting out of bed animation

Please, update your game.

