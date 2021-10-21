Patch: cloud save issue fixed, tablet UI improved

Greetings, captains!
An update for the early access version of Black Skylands has been released
The list of changes:
- GAMEPLAY -
- You can now roll while sprinting
- When switching between skyships, if the character is aboard the vessel, they automatically take the helm
- Island invasion timer mechanics have been improved: time isn’t elapsed during cutscenes anymore
- Bosses can’t be pushed with explosions anymore
- Unique weapon attacks added for Elite Falcons in Heaven’s Crown (shotguns, assault rifles and sniper rifles)
- Falcon double pistol attacks fixed
- AI -
- Devourer’s behavior after its death fixed
- BALANCE -
- Drop chance of Fang Shards and weapon mods from the ground Swarm monsters doubled
- Improved balance in the fight with the first boss in Kain’s Fort
- LEVEL DESIGN -
- Entrances have been added to the fences that appear around the farm after you clear a location
- The fuel station on the Fathership has been moved closer to the shipyard
- UI -
- “Buy/Sell” sections removed from Armory / Ship’s Workshop / Laboratory
- Required resources in Armory / Ship’s Workshop / Laboratory are displayed in two rows
- All resources required for crafting and purchases now have scrolling captions
- Exclamation points added to the Inventory and Shipyard categories. It shows when you get a new item in a certain category
- Triangle added to the values of parameters for Weapons/Skyhips/Parts etc. to better understand value changes
- A lot of fixes for markers being highlighted on the map
- Active quest saving fixed
- Highlighted and placed map markers saving added
- Fixed the position of the shipyard pointer when trying to change a skyship or a part outside of the shipyard radius
- If you opened the weapon mod window from the main weapon page, when you return to that page, you will go straight back to the weapon you had previously selected
- During bed animations, the laser sight is disabled
- Fixed the disappearing hint with the names of seeds in the Farm window
- Fixed the freezing popup window when traveling between locations
- SOUND -
- Disabled the background propellor noise in the tablet
- BUG FIXES -
- Fixed Steam Cloud saves not synchronizing
- Fixed an issue with grenade pointer appearing when you take off from the shipyard fixed
- Fixed an issue with plus icons appearing in the money and coin indicators after installing an upgrade fixed
- Fixed a bug with the character dropping out of the sky when you’re switching from a big skyship to a smaller one
- Fixed a shipyard issue where, when switching between ships in the following order: Elephant -> Needle -> Hippo -> Elephant, the character didn’t take the helm upon touching it and fell off the skyship
- NPCs hanging in the air after you clear Grizzly Caverns have been removed
- Fixed an issue where, when exchanging resources of one type for another, the quantity of items received increased but no capsules was spent
- Fixed an occasional issue when turning a skyship using the left stick of a controller
- Fixed a bug where clearing an island wasn’t counted as completed if remaining enemies were killed simultaneously
- Fixed the chance of saving a bullet when using a rifle with the special stock installed
- When you die carrying a box, the box stays where you die and isn’t carried with the character to the bed
- Several minor bugs in Kain’s Fort fixed
- MISCELLANEOUS -
- Dialog with Aaron on the Fathership fixed
- “Correct” corpse added for the first boss in Kain’s Fort
- Eva is now unable to move during the getting out of bed animation
Please, update your game.
Changed files in this update