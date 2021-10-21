 Skip to content

44 Minutes in Nightmare update for 21 October 2021

2021.10.21 : Update Information

  • Night vision color changed back to green.
  • Lowered the sound when using powder.
  • A table light was added to the first room so that users would be aware that they could also turn on the table light.
  • Reduced the number of times the normal mode rest point can be used by 1.
  • Adjusted the behavior of puppy toys.
  • Adjusted the position of the stuffed animal in the handheld state.
  • Fixed a potential bug with getting a necklace when player have a flashlight.
  • Adjusted the position and shape of some objects.
  • Other minor adjustments.
  • After the update, the settings may revert to the default values, so please check to make sure.

