2021.10.21 : Update Information

- Night vision color changed back to green.
- Lowered the sound when using powder.
- A table light was added to the first room so that users would be aware that they could also turn on the table light.
- Reduced the number of times the normal mode rest point can be used by 1.
- Adjusted the behavior of puppy toys.
- Adjusted the position of the stuffed animal in the handheld state.
- Fixed a potential bug with getting a necklace when player have a flashlight.
- Adjusted the position and shape of some objects.
- Other minor adjustments.
- After the update, the settings may revert to the default values, so please check to make sure.
Changed files in this update