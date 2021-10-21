Update Patch v.1.2.13 HOTFIX

A hotfix has been applied to Update Patch v.1.2.13.
<Bug Fixes>
-Fixed an issue in which, in the Controd stage, the number of combos was being displayed for the stage results, when combos do not apply to the Controd stage.
