METALLIC CHILD update for 21 October 2021

Update Patch v.1.2.13 HOTFIX

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix has been applied to Update Patch v.1.2.13.

<Bug Fixes>

-Fixed an issue in which, in the Controd stage, the number of combos was being displayed for the stage results, when combos do not apply to the Controd stage.

