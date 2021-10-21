Patch Notes - v2021.9.1

Patch Notes
- The 'Ghostly' Armour Item Upgrade will now also apply the Ghost effect to you, instead of only being visible to others.
- The 'Explosive' Lethal Injection Item Upgrade now has a fuse delay, leaving the dynamite in your victim's neck for a few seconds before it explodes.
- Interrogate now tells the first voter (the player who downed them) what team the eliminated player was on, rather than telling the last voter.
- If your Infected partner gets downed they will remain outlined as red to you, instead of turning yellow.
- Players that have just been voted out (mid-electrocution) will no longer influence how many votes are required to eliminate a player downed during this time.
- Our in-game translations have been updated thanks to our Community Translators!
- [FIXED] The server selection list can sometimes get stuck empty.
- [FIXED] The 'Vampire #4' challenge isn't completable.
- [FIXED] Item Upgrades in the 'Loadout' don't show their images.
- [FIXED] DLC Terror Challenges incorrectly warn you about not owning the DLC.
- [FIXED] The 'Ghostly' Armour Item Upgrade can stop displaying correctly.
- [FIXED] The history entry for Item Upgrades found in the Labyrinth doesn't have a description.
