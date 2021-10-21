 Skip to content

Deceit update for 21 October 2021

Patch Notes - v2021.9.1

  • The 'Ghostly' Armour Item Upgrade will now also apply the Ghost effect to you, instead of only being visible to others.
  • The 'Explosive' Lethal Injection Item Upgrade now has a fuse delay, leaving the dynamite in your victim's neck for a few seconds before it explodes.
  • Interrogate now tells the first voter (the player who downed them) what team the eliminated player was on, rather than telling the last voter.
  • If your Infected partner gets downed they will remain outlined as red to you, instead of turning yellow.
  • Players that have just been voted out (mid-electrocution) will no longer influence how many votes are required to eliminate a player downed during this time.
  • Our in-game translations have been updated thanks to our Community Translators!
  • [FIXED] The server selection list can sometimes get stuck empty.
  • [FIXED] The 'Vampire #4' challenge isn't completable.
  • [FIXED] Item Upgrades in the 'Loadout' don't show their images.
  • [FIXED] DLC Terror Challenges incorrectly warn you about not owning the DLC.
  • [FIXED] The 'Ghostly' Armour Item Upgrade can stop displaying correctly.
  • [FIXED] The history entry for Item Upgrades found in the Labyrinth doesn't have a description.

See you in-game!

The Deceit Team

