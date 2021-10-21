The Community Expansion, Monk, New Allies & Perks, New mechanics and more!

Hi folks,

Today's patch is pretty big, and aside from the usual bugfixes, QoL additions and of course new Content, it also introduces the "Community Expansion". The Community Expansion is optional and can be safely deactivated through your ModManager.

Its contents will be creations from our modding community and will be included in the base game for convience and better integration. And of course with the respective author's permission.

The community Expansion pack currently includes the Monk class, 2 new Expertises and over 110+ cards which was created by Ashthh (Gurrflumfr).

Other highlights of this latest patch, include several new Galdorak and Fay allies which you can find among the local population of various Towns in the sandbox mode, and infusion system to bring a fresh life to your consumable items, new perks for high level adventurers and more!

You can read everything in the patch notes below.

21/10 # 1.024.0

Bugfixes

Aura of Light or Darkness will now be taken into account before setting the Enemy intent to "Will die".

Fixed an issue with Starting collection cards in Starter Deck not counting while determining the max card copies allowed while opening the constructed boosters.

Fixed an issue with MaxDeckCopies property applying after opening the constructed boosters.

Fixed an issue with reaching negative summon limit after character creation allowing to summon allies.

Fixed an issue with perks gained after character creation allowing the summon limit to drop below 0.

Fixed some minor issues in a couple of Monk cards.

Ulniir Skald was missing his "Miniature" property.

Mentoring a Card that was matching a Keyword name, would instead of the Card produce the Keyword. (i.e Mentoring the card called 'Loyalty' would instead produce the 'Loyalty' effect).

Clockwork enemies were incorrectly counting as Living.

Fixed a couple of typos.

Introducing Community Expansion

The Community Expansion is optional and can be safely deactivated through your ModManager. Its content was created by our modding community and is included in the base game for convience and better integration and of course with the respective author's permission.

The community Expansion pack currently includes the Monk class, 2 new Expertises and over 110+ cards.

Added a new playable class: Monk and their assorted cards. (Special thanks to: Ashthh (Gurrflumfr) who designed the class)

Monk has the Harmonic Fist, Dissonant Fist, Silent Fist & Wild Lotus subclasses and is aimed for experienced players.

Added new Expertises: Martial Arts & Harmony

New Content

Added new Fay Allies and their assorted cards: They'll appear for Fay characters or in Settlements with Fay, Seelie or Unseelie Population.

Added new Galdorak Allies: They'll appear in Settlements with Galdorak Population.

Added a new repeatable event 'Serendipity?', that can randomly lead to various helpful or harmful outcomes.

Added a new perk tree "Traveler" with 8 new perks for Sandbox modes that make use of the new perk properties above and will affect overworld travel, random encounters, outdoor activities etc.

Added a Starting Kit with Spells for the Shadow Mage.

New Mechanic: Infused

Infused can be added in any consumable item (with uses, charges or durability) to prevent it getting consumed once it runs out of uses/charges/durability.

syntax -> Infused:1

You can use an Infused card only as long as it has at least 1 Use, Charge or Durability remaining.

Infused cards remain in your possession but are unusable till you refill, recharge or repair them.

Note to modders: All cards of the same name are technically instances of the same card. ie. share uses count. As such, is highly recommended when using Infused:1 in cards to also make them Singleton:1.

Infused items with fully depleted Uses, Charges or Durability can be recharged (while out of Combat) from the Player's Collection by spending 'Essence' cards. The backpack icon changes to the 'Essence' icon when refilling an item is possible.

You can't refill partially depleted items, but only once they reach 0 uses.

The cost to refill an item is the minimum of 1 and Item Tier + 1 ie. Tier -1 & Tier 0 items will cost 1 Essence, while a Tier 3 item will cost 4 Essence.

Added a button in Town to purchase 'Essence' cards. The PC can carry up to 12 Essence cards, and they cost 75 Farthing to purchase.

New Keyword: Infuse

Infuse x: Restore (up to) x Uses, Charges or Durability in all 'Infused' cards in your hand.

syntax -> Infuse:x

Note to modders: The intended method of recharging items is out of combat, in Player's Collection by spending 'Essence'. Infuse effect, at least in vanilla cards will be quite costly, extremely rare and limited to certain archetypes.

New Keyword: Hoard

syntax -> Hoard:x Create (up to) x permanent copies in your Stash (or Inventory)

compound syntax -> HoardCard[Card Name]:x Create (up to) x permanent copies of 'Card Name' in your Stash (or Inventory).

Notes to modders about Hoard: 'Up to' in both versions refers to the max copies the player is allowed to have. ie. if you can have 2 Copies of a card, then you can Stash up to 2 copies with Hoard. Single use cards with Hoard, can only be played from your Hand and not from your Collection. If they are in your Collection, then they are already home.



Misc Changes & QoL

Improved Draft event to support multiple Deck requirements (supports up to 55 picks).

Shapeshift cards will display "Shapeshift to chosen form." while uncommitted to a form (ie. inspecting them in the character creation).

In Game Mode Editor: Separated the "Collector" option from the Sandbox settings. Added a new separate option for specifying how you'll construct your Deck. This includes Starting Collection, Collection + 36 Cards, Collection + 48 Cards, 36 cards, 48 cards, 60 cards or Draft and can apply to either Sandbox or Gauntlet modes.

Witches who lost their familiar can now purchase the 'Find Familiar' card in Towns.

Increased the amount of energy restored while resting in the Inn and in PC own properties. (to counteract traveling fatigue).

Changed the Organization tab graphics to be more compact.

Increased the width of the scrollbar in the Deckbuilder for more comfortable browsing.

Added Infused & Infuse entries in the Rulebook.

Updated several consumable cards and items to use the new 'Infused' mechanic. (You can look them up in Player's Handbook by searching for Infused=1).

In the compass options: Added a confirmation question when clicking to abandon the area, in case it was by accident.

Added sprite icons for Stances and updated the Rulebook entry on Stances to include their icons.

In Mod Manager: Hovering over the official content / expansions, will give additional details on what they include.

Allies that are still 'Active' when they start their turn, they'll either Heal (like before, if they are hurt) OR gain +3 XP (if they are already in full health).

In Book of Heroes: Character details will show the Subspecies/Specialization (if one is available) instead of Species/Class.

Other Modding Additions