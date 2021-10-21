 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 21 October 2021

0.4.4.2

Build 7573174

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused customers to order many more drinks than food.
  • Now the torches light up correctly in the cellar.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused the cat not to rest in its bed.
  • We have fixed a bug that showed an incorrect sprite in the icon of the cat's bowl.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused workers not to appear after going to sleep in two players mode.
  • We have fixed the bonus that gives the stone block storehouse.

