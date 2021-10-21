 Skip to content

Reverse Defenders update for 21 October 2021

October 21, update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Upgraded the effect of the Bounty Hunter skill from 2x to 3x.
  • Adjusted the stats of some enemy characters.
  • Added operation explanation to the setting screen.
  • The pause button is disabled in the tutorial stage, so an error sound will sound when the button is pressed.
  • In tutorial stage 1 and 2, the Flipside button cannot be created, so an error sound will be emitted when the button is pressed.
  • Fixed the wording of the initial settings screen.
  • Fixed the default settings screen so that the window will not close when you do anything other than "Start Game".
  • Corrected the text related to the hint when the game is over.
  • Fixed a bug in the display location of the poison icon.
  • Other minor fixes.

