October 21, update

- Upgraded the effect of the Bounty Hunter skill from 2x to 3x.
- Adjusted the stats of some enemy characters.
- Added operation explanation to the setting screen.
- The pause button is disabled in the tutorial stage, so an error sound will sound when the button is pressed.
- In tutorial stage 1 and 2, the Flipside button cannot be created, so an error sound will be emitted when the button is pressed.
- Fixed the wording of the initial settings screen.
- Fixed the default settings screen so that the window will not close when you do anything other than "Start Game".
- Corrected the text related to the hint when the game is over.
- Fixed a bug in the display location of the poison icon.
- Other minor fixes.
Reverse Defenders update for 21 October 2021
