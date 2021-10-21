- Fixed several remaining issues with room skipping and fight freezing because of Wraps scaring a hero off in specific situations. Please tell us if you still encounter any of these issues.
- Fixed an issue where the additional Tears cost for Maat’s Divine Protection attack wasn’t correctly applied and wouldn’t be updated in the tooltip accordingly.
- Fixed an issue with effects applied to heroes when a monster dies from passives like the Mummy Magus’ one that was still triggering even if the monster having the passive had already been defeated.
- Fixed an issue from the interaction between the Crystal Skull artefact and the Ghost passive attack when defeated preventing the attack from proceeding.
- Fixed an issue where the two bird stone artefact was triggering and dealing full damage to the next hero if the front hero was benefitting from Dodge or the attack immunity passive.
- Fixed an issue where minimap feedback for Enraged applied to next group of monsters was displayed on the miniboss room incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue with the last Goddess’ talent tooltip not displaying the Shell effect correctly.
- Fixed minor text issues.
Legend of Keepers update for 21 October 2021
Hotfix 1.0.7.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
