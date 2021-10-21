 Skip to content

KurtzPel update for 21 October 2021

Bug Fix and Improvements

  1. +1 Level Up Progression Box' Name Change

    The name of the +1 Level Up Progression Box that's in your inventory will be changed. The progression box in your inventory and the boxes that are shown in your progression window are two separate items and in order to differentiate them, we are changing the name of the +1 Level Up Progression Box that's inside the inventory.

  2. Radiant Magic Stone Synthesis Change

    • Before

    Magic Stone (Karma) x 4, Magic Stone (Weapon) x 2, Magic Stone (Outfit) x 2, Magic Stone (Accessory) x 2 = Radiant Magic Stone x 1

    • After

    Magic Stone (Karma) x 10 = Radiant Magic Stone x 1

    Magic Stone (Weapon) x 10 = Radiant Magic Stone x 1

    Magic Stone (Outfit) x 10 = Radiant Magic Stone x 1

    Magic Stone (Accessory) x 10 = Radiant Magic Stone x 1

  3. Fixed an error where having Karma Lv.0 would prevent the player from completing a mission

