玄女诛魔录 update for 22 October 2021

Open a new challenge mode

22 October 2021

Added challenge mode (Boss Rush)

After passing the normal game once, the main menu will add the option of "Boss Challenge"

Optimized Bu Zhou Shanshi

Now when the player doesn’t wear a mountain stone, it will flash a reminder after taking damage

