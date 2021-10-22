Open a new challenge mode

Added challenge mode (Boss Rush)
After passing the normal game once, the main menu will add the option of "Boss Challenge"
Optimized Bu Zhou Shanshi
Now when the player doesn’t wear a mountain stone, it will flash a reminder after taking damage
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Added challenge mode (Boss Rush)
After passing the normal game once, the main menu will add the option of "Boss Challenge"
Optimized Bu Zhou Shanshi
Now when the player doesn’t wear a mountain stone, it will flash a reminder after taking damage
Changed files in this update