Night of the Dead update for 21 October 2021

Alpha Hotfix #040

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ver. 1.1.1.3

Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.

support@jacktostudios.com

[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed some crashes.
  • Fixed some network issues related to the mutiplayer.
  • Fixed the client's food buff wat not displayed properly.
  • Fixed the building could not be fully loaded when connecting to the dedicated server.
  • Fixed the client was stuck on the loading screen when connecting to the server.
  • Fixed the client's game time was not updated properly.
  • FIxed the foliage afterimages occurred in the client.
  • Fixed the client could appear to be able to fire their guns without bullets.
  • Fixed the Leg-Hold Trap's effects overlapped in the client.
  • Fixed the attack animation continued to play even after the flamethrower trap had finished attacking in the client.
  • Fixed the movement speed reduction debuff was continuously maintained in the client.
  • Fixed players couldn't attack the bottom when equipped with wooden axe in FPP.

