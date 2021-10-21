Alpha Hotfix #040

Ver. 1.1.1.3
Please report crashes and bugs to the email address below. We will respond as quickly as possible.
support@jacktostudios.com
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed some crashes.
- Fixed some network issues related to the mutiplayer.
- Fixed the client's food buff wat not displayed properly.
- Fixed the building could not be fully loaded when connecting to the dedicated server.
- Fixed the client was stuck on the loading screen when connecting to the server.
- Fixed the client's game time was not updated properly.
- FIxed the foliage afterimages occurred in the client.
- Fixed the client could appear to be able to fire their guns without bullets.
- Fixed the Leg-Hold Trap's effects overlapped in the client.
- Fixed the attack animation continued to play even after the flamethrower trap had finished attacking in the client.
- Fixed the movement speed reduction debuff was continuously maintained in the client.
- Fixed players couldn't attack the bottom when equipped with wooden axe in FPP.
Changed files in this update