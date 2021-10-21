 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 21 October 2021

Hotfix: Monster Wall Glitch (plus slow option)

  • Fixed: Monsters should no longer be glitching through walls.
  • New gameplay option (check options menu) to automatically set the game speed to "slow" whenever peasants become available for work again.

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
