- Fixed: Monsters should no longer be glitching through walls.
- New gameplay option (check options menu) to automatically set the game speed to "slow" whenever peasants become available for work again.
Black Forest update for 21 October 2021
Hotfix: Monster Wall Glitch (plus slow option)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update