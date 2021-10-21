 Skip to content

Smashing time update for 21 October 2021

Major bug correction

21 October 2021

Major performance improvement when many objects are broken

Guns improvement : gun will now make different damage depending on the material hit, and will now spawn feathers when pillow is shot.

Poop can now be used as glue in order to stick objects on the wall

Physics bugs with the fire extinguisher correction

Now there is a gun hidden in every level (and some grenades in the museum)

Sound improvement for poop collision

Added sounds for frowing/shrinking effects

Grenade physics improvement

Throwing objects velocity improvement

Poop traces have been improved

