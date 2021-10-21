Major performance improvement when many objects are broken
Guns improvement : gun will now make different damage depending on the material hit, and will now spawn feathers when pillow is shot.
Poop can now be used as glue in order to stick objects on the wall
Physics bugs with the fire extinguisher correction
Now there is a gun hidden in every level (and some grenades in the museum)
Sound improvement for poop collision
Added sounds for frowing/shrinking effects
Grenade physics improvement
Throwing objects velocity improvement
Poop traces have been improved
Smashing time update for 21 October 2021
Major bug correction
