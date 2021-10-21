4 New Carriers & UI Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 7572328 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 06:39:13 UTC by Wendy

Update 1.08g is now available in beta.

This update contains several major UI improvements, 4 new carrier classes along with other general fixes and improvements.

To opt into the beta:

Right click War on the Sea in your Steam library, go to properties/betas and you should have new tabs listing other available versions. Password to access the beta is: warontheseabeta

Use the pulldown to select the beta version.

It should then begin to download. When you run the game the version number should read the version you selected.

TOKYO EXPRESS MOD (TTE) USERS : Note TTE uses the live version of War on the Sea by default. Unless you are specifically involved in testing of TTE, this beta version is not compatible with TTE.

Full change log below:

Version 1.08g

21 Oct 2021

Roster Sorting

Left click and drag unit tabs to reorder the roster list. Changing the order sorts units and impacts their positions in formations. For example, rearranging the list and placing those units in Line Ahead formation places ships in positions as indicated by the roster list order.

config.txt added "enableRosterSort":true to enable left click and drag to re-sort unit roster tabs

Roster Shift Click Selection

Shift Click on a roster tab now selects all units between the one clicked and the current player controlled unit. Similarly, clicking a selected unit de-selects these relevant units.

Destroyed units now automatically "fall" to the bottom of the roster list.

config.txt added "dropDestroyedRosterTabs":true to automatically shift destroyed Ships/Aircraft to the bottom of the roster list.

Mouse over aircraft unit tabs now displays name/type of aircraft

Map Shift Click Selection

Shift click on a map contact now selects/deselects it. Shift clicking on a unit of a different type (Sea vs Air) will switch control to that unit. This makes "Selection" mode obsolete and it will be removed soon.

Map Box Selection

Left click and drag on map for box selection. Units within the box will be selected.

Selecting units of a type different to the controlled unit, will switch control to the first unit of the other type. For example, if controlling a ship and a selection box is drawn around aircraft, control switches to the first aircraft and any others within the box are also selected.

If both Sea and Air units are within the selection box, Sea takes precedence.

config.txt added "boxSelectAutoSwitch":true to automatically switch between Sea/Air units based on selection area. If both Sea and Air units selected, Sea takes precedence. If false, only units of the same type as the current player controlled unit are selected.

interface/images/map added selectionSquare.png

interface/styles added "MapSelectionSquare" reference for the selection box

Map Rulers Key Re-mapped

Shift Key no longer displays rulers on tactical or strategic maps, use backslash "\" instead.

default/interface modified "MapRuler=Backslash" in keybindsNUMPAD and keybindsWASD to remove use of shift key as default and change to backslash

4 New Ship Classes

Lexington, Wasp, Zuiho and Ryujo classes added

unit/sea added folders for lexington, wasp, zuiho, ryujo

materials/other added material references for Lexington, Wasp, Zuiho, Ryujo

language/english/unit/sea added language files for lexington, wasp, zuiho, ryujo

unit/sea/allUnitsList.txt added references for lexington, wasp, zuiho, ryujo

campaign/campaignXXX/seaUnits.txt added references to lexington, wasp, zuiho, ryujo to add them to existing campaigns

4 New Single Missions

language/english/missions/pacific.txt edited mission list to add new Missions and edit names of several existing missions

missions/pacific added new mission files "coralseaShoho.txt", "coralseaLex.txt", "sinkingWasp.txt", "sinkingRyujo.txt" which involve the 4 new ship classes

GENERAL

Searchlight Lighting added to Options/Video

Options/Video added checkbox for complex searchlight lighting

optionsDefault.txt added "complexSearchlights":true to have searchlight lighting on by default

If performance issues are experienced with new searchlight lighting, turn this checkbox off in-game under Options/Video.

Ship Fixes:

unit/sea/aoba/aoba_model.txt corrected cavitation position

unit/sea/takao/takao.model.txt corrected torpedo mount rotations

unit/sea/ corrected torpedo launcher meshes for fubuki, akatsuki, hastuharu

Compartment Repair Times cannot be overridden with a lower value

CAMPAIGN

Day counter added to strategic map time panel to assist with knowing when supplies will arrive at home ports

language/english/dictionary/general.txt added "CurrentDay=Day:"

Campaign strategic map: Arrow keys pan the map about