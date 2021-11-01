Ver 2.01 Patch Notes 📝

Dear Sword Art Online fans, thank you for playing SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris.

The latest patch “Ver.2.01” has been released to fix major / minor bugs and improve overall gameplay. Please see below for details.

New Additional Contents

✔️ Increased the level cap of the playable characters from 100 to 110.

*The level cap will be upgradable after updating the game to Ver2.00

✔️ Increased the level cap of the SYSTEM CONTROL AUTHORITY level from 50 to 110.

*The level cap will be upgradable after updating the game to Ver2.01

✔️ Increased the level of weapons from 25 to 30.

*In order to level up, the player must complete Mutated Beast Quest to obtain the required resources

✔️ Added new costumes and avatar parts.

• Added avatar parts and costumes of “Mito” from Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night

• Added avatar parts and costumes of “Alphen” and “Shionne” from Tales of Arise

*Costumes will be automatically added to the character create and visualize attire after updating the game to Ver2.01

✔️ Added new weapons in “Memory Exchange”

✔️ Added new feature; “Gear Synthesis”

• Using the “Memory Coin” allows players to transfer the Enhance level of one equipment to another.

Equipment that has an Enhance level below +5 cannot be used in the Gear Synthesis.

Unique equipment such as the “Night-Sky Blade” cannot be used as resources for the Gear Synthesis.

Equipment that has been used as material for Gear Synthesis will be consumed and lost.

After completing the free additional story update part #4 “Ancient Apostles”: The Blue-Eyed Demon”, players can access Memory Exchange from the raid dungeon access points.

✔️ Added the Mutated Beast Quest Lv300 in each empire

✔️ Added Evolved Raid Bosses

*Once the existing raid bosses reaches Lv200, they will evolve. Evolved Raid Bosses have different looks and attacks. Defeating these more powerful Raid Bosses will grant even grander rewards to the players.

✔️ Added new Equipment

Battle

✔️ The limit on the number of days players can participate in the Mutated Beast Quest and the Memory Arena has been removed. Players will be able to challenge the quests of each content at any time.

*Internet connection is required in order to challenge these quests.

✔️ Changed the max level for below quests;

• Raid Quest Reaper Reborn: Changed the max level from 200 to 400

• Raid Quests Knight Reborn, King Reborn, Demon Reborn: Changed the max level from 199 to 400

✔️ Increased overall Sacred Art Power

✔️ Activating an attack by Sacred Arts after a sword skill while the target is available for chain will now trigger a “Sacred Art Chain Burst”

✔️ Adjusted the Spear sword skill as below:

• Decreased the Attack level of Double Helix from 6 to 5

• Decreased the active debuff time of Dimension Stampede for from 15 seconds to 10 seconds

System

✔️ Characters “Strea” and “Philia” can now use the Visualize Attire

✔️ Adjusted the ACC against enemies of a higher level than the player during battle

✔️ Adjusted the learning rate of unlearned personal arts codes so that they no longer decrease when they are replaced

✔️ Added new item drop specifications

✔️ Defeating enemies added from Ver2.01 will have a chance to drop accessories

Other

Fixed other minor bugs and issues.

Thank you again for your continued support, patience, and feedback!