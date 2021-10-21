Game Build Update Doctrine Skill tree and more - 0.7.128.14 (All builds)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Letter from the Producer #2

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/979640/view/2952660987409207609

Work on the Civilian Management System has officially started more updates on our progress next week stay tuned!

New UI added for top right "Resources" section (More additions to come to finalize over the next few days)

New UI added for top left "Management" section (More additions to come to finalize over the next few days)

Doctrine tree system expanded to be a "skill" tree instead we have unlocked it so you can mix and match doctrines going forward Poll Results

Blood Splatter and various VFX improved and memory management for them made for efficient

Fixed up bridge loading bug that prevented repair

Fixed Shawnee's animation blueprint not properly receiving turret reference(turret wasn't moving)

Shawnee's effective range doubled

Implemented a speculative crash fix for 'rehide unit' (per a crash report from Elias)

Fixed Barbed wire being hard to select.

Cleaned up Shawnee 30mm effects.

Updated Horde map water.

Fixed roads not being affected by rain.

Changed up the cubes used for constructing on the Treasure Island Power Plant island(Building should now be possible)

Improved path finding between bridges/Islands

Various of other bug fixes see Discord Announcements here [https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/739007311414034514/899423529425043496](Discord Announcements feed)

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



https://store.steampowered.com/app/1707120/Cepheus_Protocol_Anthology/