Game Build Update Doctrine Skill tree and more - 0.7.128.14 (All builds)

Letter from the Producer #2
Work on the Civilian Management System has officially started more updates on our progress next week stay tuned!
Game Build Update - 0.7.128.14 (All builds)
- New UI added for top right "Resources" section (More additions to come to finalize over the next few days)
- New UI added for top left "Management" section (More additions to come to finalize over the next few days)
- Doctrine tree system expanded to be a "skill" tree instead we have unlocked it so you can mix and match doctrines going forward Poll Results
- Blood Splatter and various VFX improved and memory management for them made for efficient
- Fixed up bridge loading bug that prevented repair
- Fixed Shawnee's animation blueprint not properly receiving turret reference(turret wasn't moving)
- Shawnee's effective range doubled
- Implemented a speculative crash fix for 'rehide unit' (per a crash report from Elias)
- Fixed Barbed wire being hard to select.
- Cleaned up Shawnee 30mm effects.
- Updated Horde map water.
- Fixed roads not being affected by rain.
- Changed up the cubes used for constructing on the Treasure Island Power Plant island(Building should now be possible)
- Improved path finding between bridges/Islands
- Various of other bug fixes see Discord Announcements here [https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/739007311414034514/899423529425043496](Discord Announcements feed)
Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed
Cepheus Protocol Anthology
We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.
