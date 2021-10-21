 Skip to content

Cepheus Protocol update for 21 October 2021

Game Build Update Doctrine Skill tree and more - 0.7.128.14 (All builds)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Letter from the Producer #2

Work on the Civilian Management System has officially started more updates on our progress next week stay tuned!

Game Build Update - 0.7.128.14 (All builds)

  • New UI added for top right "Resources" section (More additions to come to finalize over the next few days)
  • New UI added for top left "Management" section (More additions to come to finalize over the next few days)
  • Doctrine tree system expanded to be a "skill" tree instead we have unlocked it so you can mix and match doctrines going forward Poll Results
  • Blood Splatter and various VFX improved and memory management for them made for efficient
  • Fixed up bridge loading bug that prevented repair
  • Fixed Shawnee's animation blueprint not properly receiving turret reference(turret wasn't moving)
  • Shawnee's effective range doubled
  • Implemented a speculative crash fix for 'rehide unit' (per a crash report from Elias)
  • Fixed Barbed wire being hard to select.
  • Cleaned up Shawnee 30mm effects.
  • Updated Horde map water.
  • Fixed roads not being affected by rain.
  • Changed up the cubes used for constructing on the Treasure Island Power Plant island(Building should now be possible)
  • Improved path finding between bridges/Islands
  • Various of other bug fixes see Discord Announcements here [https://discord.com/channels/469412014427602944/739007311414034514/899423529425043496](Discord Announcements feed)

Please note the following going forward (Restart your game/steam to get the update if needed

Cepheus Protocol Anthology

We will be launching a new weekly series that will see several chapters added every Friday after release and will cover the chapters of the Novelization with 5 chapters added to expand upon the story and give more value to those itching for more lore/story information. It will delve into and show more about a secret new faction that will become the Anti-CERC in the Cepheus Protocol universe.



Don't forget to wishlist!

