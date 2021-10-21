Patch Notes for 10/20/21

Enhancements
- Maps can now have layers. These layers are useful if you want to overlay a secret room or reveal rooms as players explore. For best results, ensure your layers are the same resolution as your base image.
- Grid types can now be changed by the DM. In addition to a standard square grid, you can now use a hex grid or an offset-square grid.
In Progress
- A way to offset the position of maps
Have suggestions on features you think would improve GATE? Please let us know via the Feedback option in game or stop by our Discord!
