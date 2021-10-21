 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Shadowforge update for 21 October 2021

Shadowforge 5.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7571451 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed convex polygon (ALT + I, draw, ALT + I again then ALT + X). Only works on colored parts.

Made the lasso polygon tool do a sort of convex polygon when ctrl is held down while drawing with the lasso.

Changed files in this update

Shadowforge Content Depot 1247241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.