Early Access Patch - 04

Slow living with Princess is in Early Access, which means we're actively working on it based on our plans and your feedback. We expect to keep adding contents, while expanding the story and fine-tuning all aspects of the experience. Here are our latest patch note!

Bug fix:

Fixed the error in trap rooms of the dungeon.

Fixed the error that resident message being blank when trying to hand a gift.

Fixed the character name error in some language when opening the store.

Changes:

The number of items that can be stored in chests has been increased from 30 to 42.

The number of ores in dungeons has been adjusted (and will continue to be adjusted).

Items in the hotbar are no longer included in the "Insert All" option of chests and the Delivery Box.

We appreciate all of your feedback!

Let's have a happy slow life!

Please follow us on Twitter for the latest news!

We also have an official Discord server. Please join and let us know your opinions!