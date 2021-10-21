- Stations now repair HP every 5 seconds. 0.5% on Relaxed mode, 2% on Normal and 3,5% on Hardcore.
- Increased rarity scale modifier on the Large Miners Reactor to be the same as the smaller version.
- Fixed fleet ships simply vanishing or getting multiplied.
- Fixed friendly repair ships being mistaken for enemies by your fleet.
- Fixed AI firing at you when their friends are repairing you.
- Fixed weapon delay not applying after slot overheat.
Star Valor update for 21 October 2021
Small Patch - 1.3.0a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
