Star Valor update for 21 October 2021

Small Patch - 1.3.0a

Build 7571348

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Stations now repair HP every 5 seconds. 0.5% on Relaxed mode, 2% on Normal and 3,5% on Hardcore.
  • Increased rarity scale modifier on the Large Miners Reactor to be the same as the smaller version.
  • Fixed fleet ships simply vanishing or getting multiplied.
  • Fixed friendly repair ships being mistaken for enemies by your fleet.
  • Fixed AI firing at you when their friends are repairing you.
  • Fixed weapon delay not applying after slot overheat.

