Plague Doctor- Contagion: 430 BCE-2020 AD update for 21 October 2021

Plague Doctor v1.4.3 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7571285 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improvements to textures
  • Visual changes and improvements to last scene of chapter 2
  • Fix bug where some NPCs did not turn to face player in last scene of ch2
  • Fix some dialogue bugs

