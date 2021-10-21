Plague Doctor v1.4.3 Patch

- Improvements to textures
- Visual changes and improvements to last scene of chapter 2
- Fix bug where some NPCs did not turn to face player in last scene of ch2
- Fix some dialogue bugs
