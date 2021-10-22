Patch Notes: Version 0.0.4 - 10/22/2021

• Options:
- Added Graphics Options to the Options Menu.
- Graphics Options include: Resolution settings, Quality settings, a Fullscreen toggle, and a variety of Background Object toggles.
- The Background Object toggles allow the player to turn off any/all of the following background objects: Asteroids, Debris, Mines, Sentries, Battleships during a Hostile Fleet, and Battleships during a Space Battle.
• Bug Fixes:
- Fixed an error where the Options Menu would not show the main options page when the player exited the pause screen while on a secondary options page.
- The game will no longer default to the lowest quality when first played.
