The Chaser's Voyage update for 22 October 2021

Patch Notes: Version 0.0.4 - 10/22/2021

Build 7571217 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Options:

  • Added Graphics Options to the Options Menu.
  • Graphics Options include: Resolution settings, Quality settings, a Fullscreen toggle, and a variety of Background Object toggles.
  • The Background Object toggles allow the player to turn off any/all of the following background objects: Asteroids, Debris, Mines, Sentries, Battleships during a Hostile Fleet, and Battleships during a Space Battle.

• Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an error where the Options Menu would not show the main options page when the player exited the pause screen while on a secondary options page.
  • The game will no longer default to the lowest quality when first played.

