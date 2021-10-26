 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

OVR Toolkit update for 26 October 2021

Changelog for 26-10-2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7571109 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

26-10-2021

Don't forget to try out the 'Spooky Skeletons' Halloween mini-game! Click the pumpkin icon!

Added:

  • Added 'Display battery remaining in minutes' option. (Will require an initial monitoring for 4% charge before minutes remaining is displayed)
  • Added config file option to disable mouse down position hold. (Assists with clicking when touchscreen mode is off, some people wanted an option to toggle this)
  • Added + and - buttons to the 'Window Crop' menu in standing VR mode to allow for finer control over crop position.

Changes:

  • Adjusted precision of Simulator Mode 'Window Cropping', 1 key press is now 1% movement instead of 2%.
  • Neatened up the notifications UI a little.

Bug fixes:

  • SteamVR should no longer force-close OVR Toolkit when shutting down SteamVR. (This should help prevent some file saving issues as well as the program being stuck running on Steam)
  • Fixed keyboard becoming a helicopter.

Changed files in this update

OVR Toolkit Content Depot 1068821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.