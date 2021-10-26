Changelog for 26-10-2021

26-10-2021
Don't forget to try out the 'Spooky Skeletons' Halloween mini-game! Click the pumpkin icon!
Added:
- Added 'Display battery remaining in minutes' option. (Will require an initial monitoring for 4% charge before minutes remaining is displayed)
- Added config file option to disable mouse down position hold. (Assists with clicking when touchscreen mode is off, some people wanted an option to toggle this)
- Added + and - buttons to the 'Window Crop' menu in standing VR mode to allow for finer control over crop position.
Changes:
- Adjusted precision of Simulator Mode 'Window Cropping', 1 key press is now 1% movement instead of 2%.
- Neatened up the notifications UI a little.
Bug fixes:
- SteamVR should no longer force-close OVR Toolkit when shutting down SteamVR. (This should help prevent some file saving issues as well as the program being stuck running on Steam)
- Fixed keyboard becoming a helicopter.
