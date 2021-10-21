 Skip to content

Pixel Starships update for 21 October 2021

Halloween Spooktacular!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Captains!

It's time to get spooky in space! Join thousands of Captains celebrating a special Halloween Event.

NEW Modules, Costumes & Accessories, Including a NEW Haunted Ship Hull... BOO!

Good Hunting, Captains.

-SavySoda Team

