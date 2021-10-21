 Skip to content

Nebraska update for 21 October 2021

Nebraska v1.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Computer screen cropping for lower resolutions
  • Less cold areas in first sewer

