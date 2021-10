Share · View all patches · Build 7570911 · Last edited 21 October 2021 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy

From our battle to our war MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We are doing server stabilization work to provide better gaming environment.

After ending the game perfectly, please re-connect the game and download the patch.

※ Please download the patch from the store that you have used to install MIR4.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you