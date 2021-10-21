Version 0.2.1

⨭ Added
-
A story quest “Viviant” added.
-
A story quest “A new drone” added.
-
Cass’ profile added under extra menu.
-
A side quest “Delta-C” updated.
💘 NSFW stuff
- Nick can take a peek at Cass taking a shower.
↹ Changed
- The ammo replenish in Nick’s room now has a limit. Initially, it will have 1,000 ammo. Once you run out, you will need to purchase ammo which isn’t cheap. Some side quest will reward ammo as a reward.
This also means how you purchase ammo has changed. You no longer purchase a single ammo at once. You buy 100 per a pack.
