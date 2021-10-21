 Skip to content

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 21 October 2021

Version 0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

⨭ Added

  1. A story quest “Viviant” added.

  2. A story quest “A new drone” added.

  3. Cass’ profile added under extra menu.

  4. A side quest “Delta-C” updated.

💘 NSFW stuff

  1. Nick can take a peek at Cass taking a shower.

↹ Changed

  1. The ammo replenish in Nick’s room now has a limit. Initially, it will have 1,000 ammo. Once you run out, you will need to purchase ammo which isn’t cheap. Some side quest will reward ammo as a reward.

    This also means how you purchase ammo has changed. You no longer purchase a single ammo at once. You buy 100 per a pack.

